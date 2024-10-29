FORECAST: Sunshine returns as we stay breezy

Here is your forecast for Tuesday October 29th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with some cloud cover this morning and temperatures in the low 70s. That is well above our average of 66°. As we go through the morning the clouds will start to move out and by lunchtime we should be mostly sunny and eventually our afternoon highs will reach 87°. The wind will be out of the east gusting 20-25mph.

Overnight, we will see mostly clear skies with our lows falling back down around 70° as the winds gust 10-15mph overnight.

Our weather pattern doesn't change much at all as we wrap up the month of October. We will stay warm and breezy through Halloween with highs both days in the upper 80s and winds will continue to gust 20-25mph out of the east.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

