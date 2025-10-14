FORECAST: Sunshine and dry weather to stick around

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 13th, 2025.

It was another beautiful day across SWFL with sunshine and low humidity.

Tonight, we will be dropping into the mid 60s with clear skies. That said places like DeSoto County could drop into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow, we will once again be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Our average is 87° this time of year.

Looking at the rest of the week, we stay sunny, dry and warm with highs staying in the upper 80s. Overnights will slight warm and be back around 70° Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Rain chances look to return on Sunday and Monday, ahead of our next frontal boundary.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

