FORECAST: Sunny Sunday with temperatures in low 70s

Here's your forecast for Sunday, January 12th, 2025:

After the cold front yesterday, temperatures this morning are 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Saturday morning.

Today is starting off in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but will warm into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

South winds on Monday ahead of the next cold front will warm temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. Monday evening the cold front will move through as it weakens. A few showers possible, mainly in Charlotte and DeSoto Counties.

Temperatures will gradually cool through the work week with Thursday being the coldest day. Next weekend, temperatures return to the mid 70s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

