FORECAST: Sunny start, with afternoon storms expected near the coast

Here is your forecast for Saturday, June 21st, 2025.

We are starting your Saturday off in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. After 3pm, stay weather aware as another round of scattered storms develop. Latest guidance, is showing most of Saturday's storm activity will be focused closer to the coast.

Sunday will be similar with coverage expected to be a bit higher and storms starting a little earlier in the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall and lightning will remain our primary weather threats.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 90s, feeling more like 100-105° with the humidity.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.