FORECAST: Sunny start, afternoon storms expected after 3pm

Here is your forecast for Sunday, June 22nd, 2025.

We are starting your Sunday off in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. After 3pm, stay weather aware as another round of scattered storms develop. Heavy rainfall and lightning will remain our primary weather threats.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 90s, feeling more like 100-105° with the humidity.

This week, look for temperatures to remain in the low to mid 90s with daily afternoon storms.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

