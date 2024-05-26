FORECAST: Sunny, Hot Memorial Day; Rain chances set to return Tuesday

Here’s your forecast for Monday, May 27th, 2024.

The heat continued on Sunday with temperatures near records again. Naples hit 92°, one degree shy of the record, while Punta Gorda hit 96°, two degrees shy of the record (breaking the 3 days in a row of records there).

Monday will start with mostly clear skies and temperatures in lower 70s inland and mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. By the afternoon, highs will shoot up into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 100°, so please stay hydrated.

A series of weakening cold fronts will start to move through the state of Tuesday bring rain chances back into the forecast. While this won't help with the heat, it will ramp up sea breeze activity. Look for daily rain chances in the afternoon of 40%.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

