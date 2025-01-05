FORECAST: Sunny and warmer on Sunday ahead of Monday's strong cold front

Here is your forecast for Sunday, January 5th, 2024

Good morning. It was a cool morning as we are waking up in the 40s and 50s with clear skies.

Sunday will warm up a bit in comparison to Saturday, with highs back in the mid 70s. Seasonable temperatures will continue on Monday ahead of our next cold front.

Meanwhile, Monday will be rather breezy with winds out of the south gusting to 25 mph. The cold front will move through during the evening, bringing a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two.

Behind the front, our highs will only be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Look for overnight lows in the low 40s, with the possibility of some areas north waking up in the upper 30s.

We will warm up briefly on Friday and Saturday ahead of the next cold front arrive next Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

