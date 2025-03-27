FORECAST: Sunny and warm end of the week; rain chances increase this weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, March 27th, 2025.

After hitting 90 degrees for the first time this year in Fort Myers, we are tracking another toasty day across Southwest Florida. This afternoon will feature sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. One or two spots could hit 90, most likely east of I-75.

Tonight will stay clear and nice with lows falling back low 60s across the area.

Sunshine is forecast to continue on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend. We could see a few afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday (60% chance), but the higher rain chances arrive on Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and storms.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

