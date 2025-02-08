FORECAST: Sunny and Warm all weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with foggy skies, but the fog should clear out by 10a.

The rest of day will see plenty of sunshien with highs in the mid 80s, 5-10° above normal. (Our average of 77° for this time of the year.)

Tomorrow will continue the warmer-than-normal trend with highs around 85° on Sunday and lots of sunshine.

A widespread, soaking rain is not in the 7-day forecast.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.