FORECAST: Sunny and relatively dry weather expected this weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 21st, 2024

This morning we are waking up in the mid 70s and little lower humidity. That lower humidity will definitely be a big factor in the forecast this weekend.

Sunshine will be abundant today with afternoon temperatures warming into the low 90s, with feels like temperatures will be closer to 98 to 100 degrees. Winds will be light out of northeast, bringing in the "drier" air and limiting our rain chances.

After 5pm, we could see a showers and storms develop near the coast but will far and few between. Rain chances are forecast at 30%.

Similar weather is expected on Sunday with even lower rain chances at 20%. Overall, it's looking like a good weekend for outdoor plans.

Rain chances stay low through Tuesday.

Heads up for mid to late week, when breezy conditions and wetter weather will be possible as we track a potential system developing in the Gulf. For the latest on that potential, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

