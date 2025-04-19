FORECAST: Sunny and hot this Easter weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, April 18th, 2025.

Get ready for a beautiful, albeit hot, Easter weekend.

We are starting with mostly sunny skies today and lows in the low and mid-60s. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s across SWFL. Mostly sunny skies will develop in the afternoon.

Low humidity will continue. Factor that in with gusts to 25 mph out of the east and our fire danger will be elevated. Any fire that sparks will have the potential to spread quickly. A Burn Ban remains in effect until further notice with the exception of DeSoto county.

Easter Sunday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and highs around 90°.

There is little to no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast, but higher humidity is forecast next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

