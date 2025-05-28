FORECAST: Sunny and hot, scattered storms this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, May 28th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and dry with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Later this afternoon our highs will climb in the mid 90s and once you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100-105°. We are forecasting 94° which is above our average of 91° but shy of the record of 98° set back in 1953.

Showers and storms will develop after 3pm with the strongest storms once again being between 5-7PM between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. The rain chances go up a bit tomorrow as we continue to pick up much needed rainfall across the area.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the highest chance for rain will be arriving on Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. Both morning and afternoon storms are expected for both coastal and inland communities. Saturday is also looking breezy with gusts to 25 mph. Sunday isn't looking as wet but we'll still have scattered rain both inland and at the coast. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.