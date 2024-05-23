FORECAST: Sunny and Hot heading into Memorial Day Weekend

Here’s your evening forecast for Thursday, May 23nd, 2024.

We are waking up this morning with lows in the low to mid 70s, with mostly clear skies. Those clear skies will stick around much of the day with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Also, look for temperatures to warm into mid 90s this afternoon, with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Rain chance are rather minimal today, but I can't rule out a shower or two along the sea breeze this evening.

As for tonight, look for clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid 70s.

Friday, will be very similar to today, with highs in the low to mid 90s and maybe a passing shower in the evening. It will be a great start to our Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of Summer.

Memorial Day weekend is looking to be very warm with heat index values around 100°. The best chance for a passing shower will be inland, if at all. If outdoor activities are the agenda for the holiday weekend remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside or in the shade.

Heading into next week, rain chances increase slightly as the surface high shifts out into the Atlantic and a trough aloft moves over the area, creating a weather pattern which will favor more shower activity especially later into the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

