FORECAST: Sunny and hot early, then PM inland storms

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, May 27th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s which is well above our average of 71° for this time of the year. We will see plenty of sunshine through lunchtime has our highs will reach the mid 90s. We are forecasting 94° which is above our average of 91°, but shy of the record of 98° set back in 1989. Showers and storms will once again develop late this afternoon between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. The closer you live to the coast, the lower your rain chance today.

Overnight, showers and storms end shortly after sunset and we will see partly cloudy skies as we stay warm with lows falling back in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, rain chances go up to 70% as the showers and storms develop once again east of I-75, but they should get a push back towards the coast where we need the rainfall the most. Highs tomorrow will once again climb in the mid 90s before the showers and storms develop.

Afternoon storms will stay in the forecast as we wrap up the workweek with highs in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

