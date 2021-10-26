FORECAST: Sunny and Hot Afternoon

FORECAST :

It is warm and humid out there this morning as we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s which is well above our average low of 65 degrees. This afternoon plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We stay dry overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front is on the way and will bring storms on Thursday and then breezy conditions Friday before cooler and drier weather arrives for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs will only climb into the upper 70s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible developement. It is a deepening, non-tropical low pressure system with gale-force winds located about 250 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North

Carolina. This gale area is forecast to move north-northeastward today, and could acquire some limited subtropical characteristics before it merges with a frontal system by this afternoon.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

