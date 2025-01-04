FORECAST: Sunny and cool Saturday, warmer tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Saturday, January 4th, 2024

Good morning. It was a cool morning as we are waking up in the 40s and 50s with clear skies.

Saturday overall will be cool with highs in the upper 60s with sunny skies, but we will warm up a bit on Sunday with highs back in the mid 70s. Seasonable temperatures will continue on Monday ahead of our next cold front.

If you like the cooler weather, well get ready because an evening stronger cold front will arrive Monday/Tuesday. That will keep our highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of some areas north waking up in the upper 30s on Wednesday morning.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

