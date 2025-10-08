FORECAST: Sunny and breezy today as wait for changes to arrive in the days ahead

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, October 8th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning and this afternoon with mostly sunny skies we will reach the low 90s once again. It will be breezy today with the wind out of the northeast 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. That breeze will kick up just a 20% chance of a fast moving isolated shower or two. Overnight we stay mostly clear with lows back in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will come up in the days ahead as we wait for a cold front to arrive by Friday into Saturday. Thursday the rain chance is 40% and that shoots up to 60% on Friday.

Once the front moves through early Saturday it will bring in lower humidity and very comfortable air for Saturday and especially Sunday. It is expected to feel like fall around here, well by our standards at least. Mornings will start in the upper 60s and in the afternoon with all sunshine our highs will climb up to around 86°.

TRENT ARIC

