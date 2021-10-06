FORECAST: Sun And Clouds With Scattered Showers

FORECAST :

We are waking up this Wednesday to temperatures in the mid 70s a light east breeze near 5mph. The radar is fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico and over the Florida Keys. Today we will see plenty of sunshine early with highs in the low 90s and a 30% chance of isolated showers on a southeast breeze later in the afternoon. Overnight a few clouds with lows back in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow we will see our rain chance go up to 60-70% in the afternoon hours. That rain chance will stay high with a 60-70% chance of afternoon storms continuing into Friday and Saturday.

We need the rainfall in Southwest Florida as we are 3.19" behind since January 1st.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching on area for possible development. It is a an area or disorganized showers and thunderstorms in association with

a surface trough centered about 100 miles northeast of the Northwestern Bahamas. Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this system

while it moves slowly northwestward or northward over the next few days.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 10 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

