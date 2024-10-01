FORECAST: Summerlike start to October

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, October 1st 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm this morning with highs in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland. Our average low on this first day of October is 73° so we are well above where should be for this time of the year. It will be hot again this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. I am forecasting 92° in Fort Myers this afternoon which is slightly above our average high of 89°. Once you factor in the high humidity it will feel like 100° to 105° this afternoon.

Showers and storms will be around this afternoon to help cool us off. That rain chance is around 60% with the heaviest rain expected between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee between 4PM-9PM.

Some of the showers and storms will linger after sunset and most will be done by 10PM. Overnight, we will be partly cloudy with lows falling back in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland.

Our rain chances will go up late in the week and over the weekend as they will climb between 60-70% if not a bit higher. The cloud cover over the weekend will keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.