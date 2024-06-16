FORECAST: Summer like sea breeze storms back to start the week

Here is your evening forecast for Saturday, June 15th, 2024 and Sunday, June 16th, 2024

After record-setting rainfall, SWFL is drying out. Fort Myers set three consecutive records. The last time we had three straight days of record rainfall was 1979, 45 years ago!

Despite overcast skies and few light showers, SWFL was relatively dry on Saturday. Those clouds will stick with us overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 70s.

On Sunday, we will start with mostly cloudy skies before becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Look for scattered inland sea breeze thunderstorms developing after 2pm. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, but with humidity still feel like 100°.

Lower rain chances will linger into Monday and Tuesday, but start to increase as the week moves forward. This is do a tropical wave coming across in the pond.

8PM National Hurricane Center Update:

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for possible development, one could impact Florida.

The first is a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. That area has a 60% chance of developing over the next 7 days as it slowly drifts westward. This will likely bring heavy rain to parts of Texas and Mexico. It will pose no threat to FL.

The second is a tropical wave coming after the Atlantic. It could form into an area of low pressure late next week and move across the state of Florida. Right now, this only looks like a rain maker and nothing more. It has a low chance of further development at 20% over the next 7 days.

The first named storm will be Alberto.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.