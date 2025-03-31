FORECAST: Summerlike heat will be in full effect this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, March 31st, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with patchy areas of dense fog. The fog should lift out by 10am.

The rest of the day will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. If you are inland, towards Lake O, look for showers and thunderstorms to begin to pop up around 3pm. They will be scattered, traveling from the southeast toward the northwest. The potential for storms will linger into the evening, tapering after sunset.

Outside of some inland afternoon storms, the radar will be relatively quiet this week, as temperatures heat up into the low 90s starting on Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.