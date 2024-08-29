FORECAST: Strong Storms Again This Afternoon

Here is your forecast from Thursday August 29th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. This is a little cooler than the last couple of days and that is thanks to the widespread rain yesterday afternoon.

The good news for the morning commute and school drop off is that we are dry and don't expect rain until this afternoon. This afternoon the showers and storms will arrive early in the day, just like yesterday. The first showers and storms will begin around noon inland near Lake Okeechobee. The storms will continue to build and will arrive along the southwest Florida coast between 2-4PM, instead of 4-7PM like earlier in the week. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threats. These storms will quiet down after sunset and clear out by 8PM if not earlier.

The rain chances might come down a bit Friday as some slightly drier air tries to move into the area. However, over the Labor Day weekend that moisture comes surging back and thanks to the easterly flow our rain chances in the afternoon will continue to be high.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

