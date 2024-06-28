FORECAST: Stormy weekend on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday June 28th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm once again this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s inland and low 80s along the coast which is well above our average of 74° for this time of the year. Today we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms as the winds come out of the southwest. That will allow for showers to start to develop around lunchtime with storms building early afternoon and getting a push inland and north. This should allow most of the wet weather to be out of our area by 6PM allowing us to enjoy our Friday evening and night.

This weekend, the winds will be out of the east. This is a stormy weather pattern for us. We will start each day with sunshine pushing our afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s before showers and storms arrive late afternoon and into the evening. The rain chance over the weekend will be in between 60-70%.

This high chance of afternoon showers and storms will last through the early parts of next week as well.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center is watching three areas for possible development.

1. A broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea is producing widespread but disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity while it moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph. Some development of this system is possible over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is low at 30 percent. 2. Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the next day or two. This system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph towards the Windward Islands. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 80 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is high at 90 percent. 3. A tropical wave centered a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible early next week while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph. Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is low at 20 percent.

