FORECAST: Stormy pattern continues as we head into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, July 19th 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning and we are on our way back into the low to mid 90s this afternoon before showers and storms cool us off. We are once again expecting a hot day around town with heat index values well into the triple digits. Collier, Glades and Hendry counties are once again under a Heat Advisory from 10AM-6PM as the heat index values could get as high as 110°.

If you have to be outside today drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and try to find some shade.

We will once again see widespread showers and storms this afternoon with a 60% chance of wet weather. Our rain chances will increase in the days ahead with Saturday having a 70% chance and Sunday having an 80% chance of rain. Rain chance will remain around 80% for Monday and Tuesday as more moisture and a little disturbance moves over Southwest Florida.

Also, this weekend, look for an increase in Saharan Dust on Sunday. When dust is around, thunderstorms tend to produce more lightning. That dust is also keeping anything from developing in the tropics, which of course is great news.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

