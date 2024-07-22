FORECAST: Stormy Pattern Continues

Here is the forecast for Monday, July 22nd 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a warm on with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s along the coast. This afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds our highs will climb into the low 90s right around our average high of 92°. Afternoon showers and storms are likely once again today as our stormy pattern continues. As a matter of fact, Monday and Tuesday have the highest rain chance in the 7-Day forecast at 80%.

The Saharan dust layer will continue to keep the mid levels of the atmosphere slightly drier, however plenty of moisture will remain in the lower layers and just like we have seen in the past few days that clash between moisture layers will lead to more instability and the possibility for some stronger storms. Frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be likely this afternoon. The Saharan dust is expected to dissipate Monday into Tuesday here in Southwest Florida.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it remains stormy with each day starting off sunny and thunderstorms rolling through in the afternoon on a southeasterly flow. Right now, the lowest chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast is Saturday with a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.