FORECAST: Stormy morning in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 2nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! It is raining in many areas this morning especially Lee county north. The heavy rain will continue this morning before temporarily tapering off around lunchtime. The break from the rain won't last long as more showers and thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will happen between 5PM-9PM with rain chances around 80% today.

Overnight, partly cloudy as we stay warm and humid with lows falling in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow our rain chances will be around 90% as we will see wet weather start in the morning and hours and continue through the afternoon and evening. The cloud cover today through Wednesday will keep our highs in the upper 80s.

Starting Thursday through the upcoming weekend we will see a little more sunshine with highs in the low 90s and a 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

