FORECAST: Stormy Monday afternoon, storm chances move inland midweek

Here is your evening forecast for Sunday, June 22nd, 2024.

After rather stormy afternoon along the coastline, storms will die down tonight as the skies clear. It will remain muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

We'll start off Monday morning with sunshine, ample humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s. After Noon, showers and storms will become numerous, producing heavy downpours and lightning through the evening. Winds more out the east will push most these storms towards the coastline. These storms will taper after sunset. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like 100-107°.

On Tuesday through the rest of the week, winds will more westerly. This will push storm activity more inland. Still looking at a 70% chance of rain all of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area.

In the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, disorganized showers and thunderstorms association an area of low pressure is off the Mexican coast. The low is expected inland tonight, dropping the chances of formation.

Saharan Dust will be primary player in the Tropical Atlantic this week and likely reach Florida late this week.

