FORECAST: Stormy earlier afternoon on the way

Here is your forecast for Thursday September 19th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to another warm morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Later this afternoon our highs will reach the low 90s. We are forecasting 92° today which is just a touch above our average of 90°. Rain chances stay high today. We will see a 60-70% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Showers and storms will start to develop close to I-75 around 2PM and strengthen and spread inland through 4PM before most of the wet weather moves to the east coast of the state by 6PM. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are likely at times this afternoon.

Overnight our skies will turn partly cloudy with lows dropping back in the upper 70s.

Drier air should start to move in on Friday dropping our rain chance down to 40% tomorrow and down near 30% over the weekend. Highs will stay in the low 90s through the weekend.

Fall officially begins on Sunday, September 22nd.

