FORECAST: Stormy day ahead

Here is the forecast for Wednesday, June 4th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s as we wait for widespread showers and storms later this afternoon. The morning commute should be dry, but very quickly the showers will start to arrive from the southwest as the radar will fill in quickly. The rain along with the cloud cover today will keep temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80s. The rain will stick around throughout the evening and start to die out after sunset.

Tomorrow we start to transition back to a normal rainy season pattern. That means more sunshine early with highs in the low 90s and a chance of showers and storms developing between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. This forecast will hold from Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

