FORECAST: Stormy afternoon will bring much needed rainfall

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 10th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid 70s with a few showers just off the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine early pushing our temperatures into the low 90s before showers and storms develop. Today the rain chance is around 60% and those storms are going to start firing around 3PM and will wind down before sunset. The storms are going to be a little more widespread and closer to the coast as well.

Rain chances go up even more tomorrow to around 70% as the pattern stays active. Highs will climb in the low 90s before the wet weather sets in for the afternoon. Thursday rain chances stay at 70% and will come down just a little bit Friday with a 60% chance.

The rainy season pattern holds over the weekend with a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms. We will start each day with sunshine and highs climbing into the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

