FORECAST: Storm chances increasing on Sunday and Monday

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 1st, 2024

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with partly sunny skies and few showers along the coastline. Winds will be more southeasterly on Sunday which will bring both morning AND afternoon storms, potentially impacting more plans. Rain chances will be around 80%. With the increased rain chance, highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tonight, rain chances will come to an end around 9pm. The rest of the night will see clearing skies.

Labor Day, Monday, will be very similar to Sunday. Coverage will be a little higher near the coast, but rain chances will continue to be about 80%. Unsettled weather will continue this week with daily sea breeze storms and highs in the low to mid 90s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

