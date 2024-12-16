FORECAST: Staying warm, rain chances go up tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and this afternoon we will climb into the low 80s. We are forecasting a high of 82° which is above our average of 77°. It will be breezy today with winds gusting out of the east-northeast 15-20mph. We could see a few isolated showers on that breeze during the afternoon and evening.

Our rain chances go up Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see a 40-50% chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will stay in the low 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front arrives on Saturday bringing big changes with our temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s and Sunday only in the upper 60s. Sunday morning we will be waking up in the 40s once again.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

