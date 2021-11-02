FORECAST: Staying Warm In SWFL

FORECAST :

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with a light north wind 5-10mph. Later on this afternoon we will see a good mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s with just a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower. Overnight we will see our temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. We get a little warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s as we wait for a cold front to bring a chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday before cooling us off over the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and overnight lows in upper 50s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda. They are also watching one other area for possible development and that is a low pressure system located just offshore the northern coast of

Panama is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to move westward over Central America later today, and significant development is unlikely due to its interaction with land.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 10 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

