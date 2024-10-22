FORECAST: Staying warm and breezy

Here is your forecast for Tuesday October 22nd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the low 70s just a few degrees above our average of 68 degrees for this time of the year. We will be above our average of 86° this afternoon as well with high temperatures around 88°. It will be breezy as the winds will gusts 20-25mph out of the northeast. If you were to see a shower today, it will be extremely isolated and quick as our rain chance is only at 10%.

Overnight, a few passing clouds as we stay breezy with winds out of the northeast 10-15mph with lows around 70 degrees.

We stay dry in the days ahead as the rest of the workweek looks dry and breezy with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.