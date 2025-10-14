FORECAST: Staying sunny and warm in Southwest Florida

Here is the forecast for Tuesday, October 14th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the mid to upper 60s for most of Southwest Florida with Collier county in the low 70s. We have mostly clear skies early and that will continue all day giving us mostly sunny skies on this Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper 80s. We are forecasting a high of 88° and that is just one degree above our average of 87°. The winds will gusts 10-15mph out of the east-northeast today.

Our gorgeous mornings will continue with lows falling back into the mid to upper 60s again overnight with clear skies.

No major changes as we look ahead at the rest of the week. All sunshine and highs in the upper 80s as the winds stays out of the east-northeast to wrap up the week.

A cold front will push into the area on Sunday and that will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms. The rain chance right now is around 50%. That wet weather could linger into Monday as well.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

