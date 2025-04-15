FORECAST: Staying sunny and warm

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, April 15th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up nice and quiet this morning with temperatures in low to mid 60s with a few upper 50s inland. This is pretty close to our average of 64° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. We are forecasting a high of 85° which is right at our average of 85°.

Overnight, we stay clear and nice with temperatures falling into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow, but it will not impact our temperatures. It will drop the humidity on Thursday but highs will remain in the upper 80s through Friday. This weekend our highs will be near 90° both Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately, we stay dry this week with no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We are officially 3.97" behind for the year in Fort Myers and 4.11" behind in Naples.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

