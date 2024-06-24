FORECAST: Staying Stormy

Here is your forecast for Monday June 24th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds early today helping push our temperatures up around 90° before showers and storms once again develop this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will start to develop east of I-75, but the overall southeast flow will push those showers and storms back towards the coast this evening with our rain chances hanging around 70%. The showers and storms will die down after sunset and we will see partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures back in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow our rain chance stays high, especially inland as the flow will be a little more out of the west. Right now that rain chance is near 70% as showers and storms will be fairly widespread especially between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee.

TROPICAL UPDATE

All is quiet in the tropics. Saharan Dust will be primary player in the Tropical Atlantic this week and likely reach Florida late this week. This dust will keep any tropical development at a minimum this week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

