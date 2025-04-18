FORECAST: Staying hot through Easter weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, April 18th, 2025.

We are waking up a bit warmer this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The humidity remains low today, but it will once again be hot this afternoon as temperatures we will reach 90° which is above our average of 86° for this time of the year. The wind will continue to out of the east today gusting 15-20mph this afternoon and evening.

This pattern is not going to change as we head into Easter weekend. This weekend our highs will be near 90° both Saturday and Easter Sunday as we stay hot and dry.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

