FORECAST: Staying hot and sunny for rest of Memorial Day Weekend

Here’s your forecast for Sunday, May 26th, 2024.

Saturday marked the third straight of record setting temperatures for Punta Gorda, marking the sixth record so far this month.

Sunday will start with mostly clear skies and temperatures in lower 70s inland and mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. By the afternoon, highs will shoot up into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 100°.

Memorial Day will be even warm with widespread mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 100° to 105°, so please stay hydrated.

Rain chances for Sunday and Monday are 0%. Isolated rain chances are expected midweek with a better chance for rain arriving late week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

