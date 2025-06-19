FORECAST: Staying hot and stormy in the afternoons

Here is the forecast for Thursday, June 19th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Showers and storms again yesterday afternoon and evening dropped much needed rain across the area with some areas picking up as much as 5" of rain.

The weather pattern remains relatively unchanged the next few days and that will keep showers and storms in the forecast each and every afternoon.

We are waking up warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine today will help push our temperatures back up to 94° which is a few degrees above our average of 91° but nowhere near the record of 98° in Fort Myers set back in 1981. The chance of rain is around 60-70% today as the southeasterly flow continues across the area. The storms will start to fire up early in the afternoon and peak between 5PM-8PM and start to wind down after sunset. Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy with lows falling back in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will hang around 50% tomorrow and climbing back up to 60-70% as the afternoon storms stay active heading into the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

