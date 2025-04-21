FORECAST: Staying hot and dry, waiting on rain

Here is your forecast for Monday, April 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a bit warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s along the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures we will reach 90° which is above our average of 86° for this time of the year. The wind will continue to out of the east-southeast today gusting 15-20mph this afternoon and evening.

This pattern is not going to change much in the days ahead. We will stay sunny and hot with temperatures at or just above 90° all week long.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need it as we are behind 4.49" in Fort Myers, 4.68" in Naples and 4.92" in Punta Gorda.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

