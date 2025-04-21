Watch Now
FORECAST: Staying hot and dry, waiting on rain

Temperatures will climb back up near 90° again today
The dry and hot conditions continue across Southwest Florida as we wait for much needed rainfall.
Here is your forecast for Monday, April 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a bit warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s along the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures we will reach 90° which is above our average of 86° for this time of the year. The wind will continue to out of the east-southeast today gusting 15-20mph this afternoon and evening.

This pattern is not going to change much in the days ahead. We will stay sunny and hot with temperatures at or just above 90° all week long.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need it as we are behind 4.49" in Fort Myers, 4.68" in Naples and 4.92" in Punta Gorda.

