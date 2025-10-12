FORECAST: Starting off cool, Gorgeous Sunday on the way

Here is your forecast for Sunday, October 12th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking in the 60s this morning and it absolutely gorgeous outside all thanks to a cold front that moved through on Saturday. All sunshine today with lower humidity and highs in the mid 80s. We are forecasting a high of 85° which is below our average of 88° for this time of the year. The wind will be light out of the north 5-10mph.

Overnight, we stay clear with temperatures falling back in the mid to upper 60s around town.

The dry air will stick around this week keeping us dry. It is likely that the front this weekend will mark the end of our raining season. That usually happens on average around October 15th. As we start the week, you Columbus Day forecast is a good one. Sunny, dry with highs a bit warmer in the upper 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

