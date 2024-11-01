FORECAST: Starting November with a pretty nice weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, November 1st, 2024

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly clear skies.

This afternoon will be rather sunny once again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Like yesterday with easterly gusts to 20 mph driving in Atlantic moisture, quick-moving light showers will be possible with accumulations under 0.10". Heavy rain and lightning are not threats.

Similar weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday with a few more showers in the forecast.

Our weather pattern doesn't change much early next week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast. The second half of the week we will be watching the tropics and increase of moisture in the Gulf of Mexico.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

