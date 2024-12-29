FORECAST: Soggy Sunday with on and off heavy downpours expected

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 29th, 2024

This morning we are waking up to a soggy morning with widespread showers and even a thunderstorm or two. With heavy rain already fallen and more expected on Sunday, a flood watch was issued for Collier County until this evening.

We will see rain become more scattered this afternoon ahead of a cold front. The would cool temperatures much to start the week, but will bring in drier air.

Overnight, with moisture still in the air, widespread fog is expected to develop and could be dense in some locations. Fog should lift out by 10am Monday morning with clearing skies the rest of the day as the drier air moves in.

Highs to start the week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A strong push for cold air looks to arrive on Wednesday for the start of 2025.

Look for temperatures for the end of the week to be in the upper 60s and low 70s during the day, and 40s and 50s overnight.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

