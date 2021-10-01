FORECAST: Showers Return This Afternoon

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the low 70s this morning with a light northeast breeze. The radar is fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over on the east coast. Today we will see some slight changes in the forecast as a little more moisture moves across Southwest Florida and that will bring a 30-40% chance of showers this afternoon. Overnight we will see a few clouds with temperatures in the in the low 70s. We will see drier conditions return Saturday afternoon and Sunday with rain chances below 20%.

Looking ahead to next week we return to afternoon showers and storms Tuesday afternoon as our rainy season pattern returns.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located about 500 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and on Tropical Storm Victor which is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic. No other development is expected over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

