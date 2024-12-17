FORECAST: Showers are likely today and tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 17th 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up really warm this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°. That is well above our average low of 57°. Today it is going to be warm with highs in the low 80s with an east wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. That breeze will push showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm in our direction later on today. Our rain chance is around 50% with most of that arriving between 3PM-7PM and then moving on the coast.

We will do it all again tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and a 40-50% chance of showers once again arriving in the afternoon hours.

A cold front will move through Thursday into Friday and that will bring in much cooler weather. Lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.