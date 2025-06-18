FORECAST: Showers and storms will develop once again this afternoon

Watch Now
Here is your forecast for Wednesday, June 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! The weather pattern has been rather stagnant this week and we aren't expecting any changes today or tomorrow.

So that means once again we are waking up warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine today and that will drive our afternoon highs up to 94° which is a few degrees above our average of 91° but nowhere near the record of 100° in Fort Myers set back in 1981. The chance of rain is around 60% today as the southeasterly flow continues across the area. The storms will start to fire up early in the afternoon and peak between 5PM-7PM and start to wind down after sunset. Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy with lows falling back in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will increase Thursday climbing up to 70% as the afternoon storms stay active and continue to bring us much needed rainfall.

Looking ahead, Friday into the weekend I am leaving the afternoon storm chances around 50% with highs staying the low to mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

