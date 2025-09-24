FORECAST: Showers and storms likely once again today, tropics are becoming active in late September

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, September 24th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Later this afternoon a decent amount of sunshine with a few passing clouds with temperatures climbing in the low 90s. We will see a 60-70% chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Those storms will die down after sunset and overnight we will be mostly clear with temperatures falling back in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead, slightly drier air will arrive on Thursday and Friday. This will drop rain chances to around 40%.

This coming weekend our weather pattern will get a bit more interesting. We will be tracking a frontal boundary arriving and likely stalling over the state. Meanwhile, Invest 94L will likely be east of state, in the Atlantic. This could bring a bit more unsettled weather.

Overall much drier air, will return early next week in the wake of the front. Unfortunately, this 'cold' front will be bringing much in term of fall temperatures to Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

