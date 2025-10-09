FORECAST: Showers and storms back in the forecast, big changes for the weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, October 9th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the mid to upper 70s this morning with dry conditions. The rain early is on the east coast of the state as the northeast breeze will continue today and gusts up to 20mph. This northeast breeze will push showers and storms in our direction today. They will start around Lake Okeechobee around lunchtime and move closer to our coast by 2PM and be on and off through sunset. Today's rain chance is around 50% and highs will be in the upper 80s close to the coast and the mid 80s inland in Glades and Hendry counties.

Tomorrow, the forecast is very similar with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will push through overnight Friday into early Saturday and this will usher in much drier air over the weekend. That will push our overnights in the mid to upper 60s and keep our afternoons in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. This front cold also mark the end of our rainy season. Stay tuned...

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

