FORECAST: Showers and Storm Return To SWFL

FORECAST :

Changes are heading to Southwest Florida as we head into the weekend. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a light east breeze. It is very humid out there this morning and that is causing for some patchy fog and limited visibility this morning. The radar is fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico and in the Florida Keys. Today we will see plenty of sunshine early with highs in the low 90s but later this afternoon a 50-60% chance of afternoon storms. The rain will come to an end after midnight and we will see partly cloudy skies with lows back in the mid to upper 70s. The rain chance stays high Friday and Saturday with a 60% chance of additional showers and storms. The rain chance will back off a little bit Sunday into Monday with a 30-40% chance of rain.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching one area for possible development. It is a weak area of low pressure located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia that is producing disorganized

showers and thunderstorms. Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves northward and then northeastward off the southeastern coast of the United States.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



